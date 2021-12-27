Live

Barack Obama honors the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu

By Tre'Vaughn Howard

/ CBS News

Tributes and words of remeberance have been pouring in from all across the globe from world leaders following the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Former President Barack Obama shared a tribute of his own to the former clergmyman and apartheid opponent on Sunday.

Mr. Obama tweeted that Tutu never lost his "willingness to find humanity in his adversaries," and that he will be missed.

"Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a mentor, a friend, and a moral compass for me and so many others. A universal spirit, Archbishop Tutu was grounded in the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned with injustice everywhere," Mr. Obama wrote. He also shared a photo of Tutu and himself as they embraced each other.

The Desmond Tutu Foundation said in a statement that he passed away in Cape Town on Sunday at the age of 90. 

The foundation called him "a living embodiment of faith in action, speaking boldly against racism, injustice, corruption, and oppression, not just in apartheid South Africa but wherever in the world he saw wrongdoing, especially when it impacted the most vulnerable and voiceless in society."

First published on December 26, 2021 / 8:22 PM

