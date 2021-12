The life and legacy of Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s anti-apartheid hero who died at 90 Born in the township of Klerksdorp, South Africa, Desmond Tutu went on to become a Nobel peace prize winner, a global campaigner for human rights and a man who always spoke truth to power, whether it was a White racist regime or a corrupt African dictatorship. CBS News correspondent Debora Patta reports on his life and legacy.