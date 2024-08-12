Derek Chauvin transferred to Oklahoma prison months after stabbing incident

“Day of Remembrance” prayer at Minneapolis city hall honors George Floyd “Day of Remembrance” prayer at Minneapolis city hall honors George Floyd 00:56

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is now serving out his sentence for the 2020 murder of George Floyd from a facility in Oklahoma. This comes after Chauvin was stabbed while in custody last year in Arizona.

Chauvin had been in custody at Tucson Federal Correctional Institution, but was transferred to the Oklahoma Federal Transfer Center last Friday, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said.

The BOP said it would not discuss the reason for Chauvin's transfer, citing privacy, safety and security reasons.

In November 2023, Chauvin was stabbed 22 times by another inmate while carrying out his sentence in Arizona. The suspect, John Turscak, faces charges of attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury for the stabbing.

On July 31, Chauvin's attorney filed a brief asking that the judge in his federal case grant his motion to vacate for charges related to the death of Floyd. In the motion filed last November, Chauvin said he wouldn't have pleaded guilty to the charge had he known about the theories of Kansas pathologist Dr. William Schaetzel. Schaetzel doesn't believe Chauvin's actions caused Floyd's death.

In July 2022, Chauvin was given a 21-year federal prison sentence for violating Floyd's rights. The sentence was handed down after a plea deal.

No future hearings have been scheduled for that case.