Denver man reunited with lost $500 after stranger spent months searching for him

A small act of kindness turned into a life-changing moment for a Denver resident who lost $500 and was reunited with the money five months later, thanks to the relentless efforts of Karla Montgomery, a woman from Memphis, Tennessee.

Greg Thow's story began in December 2023 when he participated in a football pool at a local bar, tying for first place and winning $511. He cashed out his winnings but soon discovered the money was missing.

"I went to the bank, got to the bank, felt my pockets, and there was nothing," Thow said.

Unbeknownst to him, Montgomery had found the envelope on a sidewalk in Denver. Realizing the cash belonged to someone else, she decided to find the owner. But there was a small problem: the name on the envelope had a typo—Greg's last name was written as "Throw."

"I kept thinking in my mind. This was December 7th, this was close to someone's Christmas. It could be their Christmas present money. It could be their rent money," said Montgomery.

For five months, Montgomery searched tirelessly, reaching out to police, U.S. Marshals, and even the FBI. She scoured social media, but every lead came up short. Finally, she stumbled upon Thow's name online and took a chance by calling him.

"She was just a lovely person, and I was like, 'I can't believe, 5 months later you're calling me about this money?' I was like I started to cry. I was like. I can't believe I got just got $500," Thow said.

The two finally met in person, sharing an emotional hug. Thow was so moved by her dedication that he offered her half of the money, but Montgomery refused.

"She wouldn't take a penny," Thow said.

Instead, Montgomery plans to donate the money to a Memphis bike group that helps feed the homeless.

"I think her act of kindness has changed my life. It's just been this domino effect, it's like if I have a choice to do the better thing or the good thing … I think of Karla. I think that's how I'll probably live the rest of my life," Thow said.

Montgomery's efforts went beyond the call of duty, but she kept it simple.

"It was someone's money," she said. "It wasn't mine."

David Begnaud loves uncovering the heart of every story and will continue to do so, highlighting everyday heroes and proving that there is good news in the news with his exclusive "CBS Mornings" series "Beg-Knows America." Every Monday, get ready for moments that will make you smile or even shed a tear. Do you have a story about an ordinary person doing something extraordinary for someone else? Email David and his team at DearDavid@cbsnews.com