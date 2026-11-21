Authorities in Denmark thwarted an attempted assassination of an American Ukrainian rapper on Danish soil in a plot allegedly orchestrated by Russian intelligence services, officials said Friday.

Officials said Friday that police thwarted the attempt when they arrested three men with links to the Danish criminal underworld in a car before the rapper Kyivstoner was set to perform at a concert north of Copenhagen in late September.

According to the Danish PET intelligence agency, a search of the vehicle uncovered firearms and knives.

Two people were placed under formal investigation on Friday for attempted murder and for assisting a foreign intelligence service in its operations within Denmark.

Police and the intelligence services suspect Loyal to Familia, a Danish street gang and criminal network, of having taken part in the planning of the hit.

"A Russian assassination attempt is not something we've seen in Denmark before, and that gives me an impression of an increasingly aggressive and risk-taking Russia," Kieffer-Kristensen told the press conference. "We believe that the case is important for understanding the threat that Denmark faces from Russia."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the alleged plot "a clear illustration of the serious security situation in which Denmark and Europe find themselves."

"We are facing a cornered Russia, acting more aggressively and with a greater propensity to take risks," she said in a statement.

Soon after the announcement, Denmark's foreign minister said Denmark will expel Russia's defense attaché in Copenhagen in response.

"We don't want to break off diplomatic relations with Russia in this particular situation that Denmark and Europe are in... But on the other hand, we want to send a very, very strong signal," Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said, calling the alleged plot an unacceptable transgression.

The Russian embassy in Copenhagen said the accusations were not backed with proof.

"In keeping with what has become a poor tradition, the Danish side has not bothered to present any evidence whatsoever of Russia's involvement in this mysterious crime, nor have they submitted a request for legal assistance," the embassy said in an emailed statement, according to Reuters.

In Brussels, European Council President Antonio Costa condemned the attempted assassination and gave Denmark, and other member states targeted by "Russian hybrid attacks," its full backing.

"These dangerous actions are unacceptable and they will not go unanswered. We will not be intimidated. Russia's tactics and threats will not weaken the European Union's resolve to continue supporting Ukraine," he wrote on X.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday the EU stands in full solidarity with Denmark and strongly condemns the alleged assassination attempt.

"This was an attack on EU soil. And it is unacceptable. We stand in full solidarity with Denmark. And with all Member States targeted by Russian hybrid attacks," she said in an X post.

In Moscow, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the TASS news agency that Russia would give "an appropriate response," without elaborating.

