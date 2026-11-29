The following is the transcript of the interview with Feeding America CEO Denis McDonough that aired on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Nov. 29, 2026.

NANCY CORDES: And we're joined now by the CEO of Feeding America, Denis McDonough. Denis, thank you so much for being with us. Happy Thanksgiving!

DENIS MCDONOUGH: And right back at you, Nancy. Great to be with you.

NANCY CORDES: It's great to see you. So on Thanksgiving, we always like to pause and talk about people who don't have as much food to put on the table. The cost of food went up 3% this year. What kind of demand are you seeing at food banks around the country?

DENIS MCDONOUGH: Well, we're seeing levels of demand that's been reported in the press recently that many of our food banks are seeing demand at levels even greater than during the pandemic. Recently, we heard from 85% of our food banks that between September and October demand either increased or remained stable, at those heightened levels from September to October. Just a couple examples: in Oregon, they're up to about 2.9 million unique visits at their food bank over the course of the last year. At the same time, USDA-provided food to the- to the Oregon Food Bank is down about 17%, and in Huntington, West Virginia, Facing Hunger Food Bank, they've seen a substantial increase of visits to their network, while federal-provided food, USDA-provided food is down about one-third in that time.

NANCY CORDES: And what do you attribute the increase in visits to food banks to? Is it just the rising cost of food?

DENIS MCDONOUGH: Well, rising cost of food is a big challenge, obviously for- for families. We're also seeing higher price for- for gas and for diesel, so it's harder for people to get to grocery- more expensive to get to grocery stores, and at the same time, we're seeing softness in the provision of federal food, as I just talked about, programs like the Emergency Food Assistance Program, which we call TEFAP, and we're also seeing decreased eligibility and decreased enrollment in SNAP. We think that SNAP, which is formerly known as food stamps, we think there is as many as five- five and a half million fewer people receiving SNAP now than a year ago, and that includes probably 2 million kids.

NANCY CORDES: And that's because of the tax and spending bill, otherwise known as the Big Beautiful Bill, that- that made some changes to the SNAP rules. The administration says this is a good thing that fewer people are relying on SNAP. They say it's a sign that people are going from welfare to work. Is that your take on these changes?

DENIS MCDONOUGH: Look, I mean, it's true that, like many federal programs, SNAP could probably see some upgrades. We could talk to neighbors and find from them how we could make those programs more responsive to them, but there's a stunning report in this morning's New York Times that talks about the fact that not only are 2 million fewer kids receiving SNAP in this time period, but many working families are now not qualifying for SNAP. Moreover, in that demand that we've talked about, the big- the historic demand we're seeing, our report released in July, Mapping the Meal Gap, shows that as many as half of the people who experienced hunger in 2024 did not even qualify for SNAP. They make too much money to qualify for SNAP. So there are challenges with SNAP, but the- the changes the administration talked about, they said, "Hey, if you're working, if you're children, you should be fine." The challenge we're- we're seeing, though, is working families are really suffering, are not staying enrolled in SNAP, and as I said, 2 million kids are not getting access to SNAP.

NANCY CORDES: What's the impact on kids in particular when they don't have consistent access to good quality food?

DENIS MCDONOUGH: You know, one of our fastest growing pantry types in our network, you know, there's 250 food banks in our network, 60,000 pantries in our network. One of the fastest types of pantries are school-based pantries because kids need access to food. They get free and reduced lunch in many cases, although that's at risk now too. And one of- what we're seeing is kids want to take home from the school pantry to their families who need food. One principal said to us, "You know, before we got a pantry, I thought I just had bad kids." He said, "You know, it turns out we had hungry kids." Hungry kids can't study. Hungry kids, you know, act up in class. We ought to make sure- make sure that those kids have access to food.

NANCY CORDES: There are more changes coming to SNAP, changes that involve basically penalizing states when their error rates are too high. You're pushing to change those rules, push them off. Why are you doing that?

DENIS MCDONOUGH: We're asking for- we- we along with all the Republican and Democratic governors in the states are asking Congress before they adjourn to give a two-year delay on that set of changes regarding pushing more costs onto the states, and the reason we're asking for that is states need time to get ready for that. And this is one of the things that's reported this morning in the Times, and has been reported kind of consistently across the country, which is, as states anticipate those increased costs being passed on to them by the federal government, they're making it harder and harder for working families to get access to SNAP. And so we think giving that two-year delay will allow the states to get ready and allow those working families, those neighbors who need access to that food, to have a chance to get that food.

NANCY CORDES: Interesting that there's bipartisan agreement there. Denis McDonough with Feeding America, thank you so much.

DENIS MCDONOUGH: Thank you for having me.

NANCY CORDES: And we'll be right back.