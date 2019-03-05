Democrats call vote on anti-Semitism resolution as Rep. Ilhan Omar faces backlash

Washington — This week, House Democrats will vote on a resolution condemning anti-Semitism and bigotry. It's widely seen as a rebuke of one of their own, freshman Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.

The latest comment to land Omar in hot water was one she made at a D.C. bookstore, where she slammed congressional support for Israel.

"I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is OK for people to push for allegiance to a foreign country," she said.

In response, her own party drafted a four-page resolution "rejecting anti-Semitism." Without mentioning Omar by name, it says her comment "suggests that Jews cannot be patriotic Americans and trust neighbors."

"As someone who's Jewish, the idea that you question my loyalty to the country as a lawmaker because of my religion is obviously offensive and deeply hurtful," said Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey.

The president called it a "dark day for Israel," and GOP leaders urged Democrats to go further.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shares the cover of this month's Rolling Stone with Omar, the nation's first Muslim congresswoman. But Pelosi also reprimanded Omar last month for a tweet about a Jewish lobbying group and money.

Omar said she's being held to a double standard. Just last week, a poster was erected in the West Virginia state capitol linking her with 9/11.

"We get to be called names and we get to be labeled as hateful! We know what hate looks like, we experience it every single day," she said.

That argument has resonated with some. A vote on the anti-Semitism resolution was planned for Wednesday. But now some Democrats say it needs to be reworked to call out all bigotry of all kinds.