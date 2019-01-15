Democrats draft censure motions for Steve King over white supremacy comment

Washington — Embattled Congressman Steve King continued to receive scathing bipartisan criticism for defending white supremacy and white nationalism. Two House Democrats unveiled motions to censure the polarizing Iowa Republican. Meanwhile, GOP Utah Sen. Mitt Romney called on King to resign from Congress.

"Steve King's comments are reprehensible. They have no place in polite society. And certainly no place in the Republican party," Romney told reporters Monday evening. "And they should have no place in the United States Congress. He ought to resign and move on and let someone else who represents American values take his seat."

Before Romney's remarks — one of the most damming rebukes of King from a member of his own party — Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Illinois, introduced a motion to censure the veteran Republican congressman for his racist remarks. Rush, a senior member of the Congressional Black Caucus, also called on Republican leadership to oust King from all committee assignments.

"He has become too comfortable with proudly insulting, disrespecting, and denigrating people of color," Rush said in a statement. "As with any animal that is rabid, Steve King should be set aside and isolated."

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, also introduced a similar, albeit narrower, resolution. And Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-South Carolina, said he intends to issue a resolution expressing his disapproval of King's comments, but that he did not believe censure was appropriate because King's most recent comments were made to a reporter and not on the House floor.

Last week, in an interview with The New York Times, King vigorously defended his past racially-charged and inflammatory comments. "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?" King told the Times reporter.

His comments, one of many controversial statements during his nearly 16-year tenure in the House, were sharply condemned by both Democrats and Republicans. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the GOP's sole African American senator, called on his party to explicitly denounce King and his rhetoric. On "Face the Nation" Sunday, Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy said he planned on meeting with King and pledged to take "action" against the Iowa lawmaker.

President Trump was asked several times by reporters to comment on King's remarks on Monday, but did not address them. Similarly, King did not respond to questions from reporters after leaving McCarthy's office earlier in the day.

Rebecca Kaplan, Bo Erickson and Alan He contributed to this report.