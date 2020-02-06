How to watch Friday night's Democratic debate

Seven Democratic candidates are meeting for the first time in New Hampshire for a debate on Friday, after complications with the Iowa caucuses led to uncertainty about the winner of that contest, and the frontrunners of the race going forward.

Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang will appear on the stage at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

How to watch

What: Democratic presidential debate

Democratic presidential debate Date: Friday, February 7, 2020

Friday, February 7, 2020 Time : 8 to 11 p.m. ET

: 8 to 11 p.m. ET Where to watch: The debate will air on ABC.

The debate will air on ABC. Analysis : Coverage of the debate and spin room will be carried on CBSN and in the video player above.

: Coverage of the debate and spin room will be carried on CBSN and in the video player above. Live updates : Follow along with the CBSNews.com live blog

: Follow along with the CBSNews.com live blog Download the free CBS News app for complete coverage of the 2020 presidential race.

Buttigieg has a narrow lead in the Iowa caucus results as of late Wednesday, with 97% of precincts reporting. Buttigieg had 26.2% of State Delegate Equivalents, and Sanders was close behind with 26.1%. Warren remained in third place with 18.2%, Biden was in fourth with 15.8% and Klobuchar was in fifth with 12.2%.

The debate in New Hampshire comes after the Democratic National Committee announced it is changing the qualifications for candidates to participate in the Nevada presidential primary debate, including eliminating the unique-donor threshold, paving the way for billionaire Mike Bloomberg to potentially qualify for future presidential debates.

Sarah Ewall-Wice contributed to this report