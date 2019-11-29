Delta waiving flight change fees because of wintry weather

Delta Air Lines is waiving flight change fees for passengers traveling through the Upper Midwest and Northeast due to hazardous weather conditions in the regions, the company said in a tweet Friday.

The nasty weather threatens to snarl post-Thanksgiving travel during one of the busiest travel weeks for airlines. The waivers allow customers traveling to or from affected cities — listed here and here — to make a one-time change to their itinerary without incurring the usual fee.

Passengers planning to fly to or from the Upper Midwest on November 30 may rebook tickets for any available flight scheduled to depart through December 3. Those who were meant to travel to or from the Northeast on either Sunday or Monday must rebook on flights through December 5.

Harsh winter weather in the Midwest and West ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday delayed or canceled thousands of flights.

Storms across U.S. cause delays in Thanksgiving travel

Weather advisories for the Upper Midwest and Northeast can be found on Delta's News Hub.

A spokesperson said the airline has not yet canceled any of its scheduled flights. But delays due to weather could stack up and cause a customer to miss a connecting flight.

"Right now, we aren't planning for any cancellations," a Delta spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch. "We are still gauging when precipitation will be, and rain can make de-icing tricky. So we want to give customers the option to book a different travel route or travel day."