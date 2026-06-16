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Retirement planning should focus on more than just maximizing your investments or building a larger nest egg. Malte Mueller/Getty Images

After years of navigating rising prices, higher borrowing costs and growing financial uncertainty, many older Americans are entering retirement with more debt than previous generations carried. And unlike past retirees who often entered their later years with paid-off homes and minimal obligations, today's retirees are increasingly juggling compounding credit card balances, their remaining mortgage payments and other personal loan debt alongside their retirement planning.

At the same time, Social Security benefits remain one of the most important financial tools available to older Americans. For many people, those monthly benefits will serve as a critical source of their overall income, helping to cover the costs of everything from housing and healthcare and everyday necessities. But the transition from a working paycheck to a fixed retirement income can also expose financial vulnerabilities that were easier to manage during peak earning years.

That's why retirement planning needs to be about more than just maximizing your Social Security money or building a larger nest egg. The process should also include identifying potential debt problems before they strain your retirement budget. So, what debt issues should soon-to-be retirees focus on before they claim any Social Security benefits? We'll examine three specific ones.

Find out which debt relief options you could qualify for today.

3 debt issues to address before you retire and claim Social Security

While every situation is different, these are three of the most important debt issues soon-to-be retirees should tackle before relying on Social Security income:

High-rate credit card debt

Credit card debt can be especially problematic in retirement, as the combination of high interest rates and fixed income constraints can have a big impact on your budget. Given that the average credit card APR is hovering above 21% right now, even modest balances can become expensive to carry over time.

For example, a retiree with a $15,000 credit card balance could end up paying thousands of dollars in interest over an extended period, and this issue can be even more costly if they're making just the minimum payments. Once employment income disappears, though, finding extra money to accelerate the repayment process can become much more difficult.

By addressing credit card debt before retirement, you can help improve cash flow and reduce future financial pressure. That way, you can avoid a scenario in which a significant portion of your Social Security benefit is effectively being used to cover interest charges rather than living expenses.

And, there are a few ways to do that. For example, some borrowers may benefit from debt consolidation, balance transfer offers or structured debt relief programs that can lower payments or help eliminate debt faster. Others may simply prioritize paying down expensive balances during their final working years while they still have access to employment income.

Learn more about the types of debt relief help that's available to you now.

Delinquent federal debts

Many retirees are surprised to learn that certain federal debts can create complications even after they begin receiving Social Security benefits. That's because, unlike most private creditors, federal agencies have collection tools that can impact government payments under certain circumstances.

For example, if you have defaulted federal student loans, unpaid federal taxes and other qualifying government-related debts, these debts may lead to collection actions that impact your retirement finances. While specific rules vary depending on the type of debt, these types of unresolved federal obligations generally become harder to manage once income is limited.

Addressing these debts before retirement, though, can provide more flexibility and potentially open the door to options like repayment arrangements, lower lump-sum settlements or other resolution strategies that are more manageable to take on while employment income is still available. Doing so may also help prevent unexpected collection issues from disrupting a carefully planned retirement budget.

So, if you have federal debt concerns but are nearing retirement, it's worth exploring your options well before filing for Social Security benefits rather than waiting until retirement income becomes your primary financial resource.

Certain mortgage or home-related debts

Carrying a mortgage into retirement isn't automatically a problem. In many cases, homeowners have manageable payments, favorable interest rates and sufficient income to comfortably handle the expense, even in retirement.

Issues can arise, though, when housing costs consume too much of a retiree's budget. After all, property taxes, homeowners insurance, maintenance costs and mortgage payments can add up quickly, especially if Social Security represents a large share of monthly income.

So, before you enter retirement, it's worth evaluating whether your current housing expenses will remain sustainable. Some homeowners may choose to accelerate mortgage payments, downsize to a less expensive property or explore ways to restructure their debt to avoid facing issues later. Others may decide to stay put but build a larger cash reserve to help cover future housing costs.

Addressing housing-related debt proactively can help ensure that a large percentage of your retirement income isn't tied up in fixed expenses, leaving more room in the budget for healthcare, travel, emergencies and other priorities.

The bottom line

Retirement and Social Security planning often focus on savings, investment accounts and benefit timing strategies, but debt deserves just as much attention. High-rate credit card balances, unresolved federal debts and unsustainable housing obligations can all place unnecessary strain on a fixed retirement income. But if you take the time to identify and address these issues before you stop working and start claiming Social Security, you may be able to improve your financial flexibility, reduce stress and create a more stable foundation for retirement.