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Receiving disability benefits doesn't prevent debt collectors from contacting you, but it does provide important protections. MonthiraYodtiwong/Getty Images

Few sources of income are as legally fortified as a federal disability check. Social Security benefits sit behind decades of statutes designed to keep them largely out of creditors' reach, which is part of why the benefits exist: to cover the basics when work isn't an option. Still, a single phone call from a debt collector about an unpaid balance can make it feel like those protections don't exist, particularly in today's economic landscape, which is plagued by rising inflation, high consumer goods prices and other ongoing hardships.

Part of the issue is that debt collectors have numerous tools they can use, including garnishment and levies, to pursue what's owed, and the pressure is also building on borrowers right now. Household debt is at a record high currently, and serious payment delinquency rates are climbing in tandem. And, as more people fall behind, more third-party collection activity is occurring — so there are lots of borrowers on the receiving end of letters, phone calls and lawsuits from debt collectors and creditors.

If you're on disability and the collection calls have started, you may be concerned about what could happen next — and what the right steps are to take in this situation. So, what exactly should you do if a debt collector calls you while you're receiving disability benefits?

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Is a debt collector contacting you while you're on disability? Here's what to do.

If a debt collector reaches out while you're receiving disability benefits, don't assume you have no options — and don't ignore the communication, either. Taking a few strategic steps can help you deal with the issue before it compounds further. Here's what to do:

Verify the debt is legitimate

Your first step should be confirming that the debt is actually yours. Debt collection mistakes happen, as debts are frequently sold between collection agencies. In turn, records can become outdated, and as a result, borrowers may occasionally be contacted about debts that have already been paid, discharged in bankruptcy or don't belong to them at all.

Under federal law, debt collectors must provide borrowers with information about the debt, including the amount owed and the name of the creditor. So, be sure to ask for this information and review any notices carefully to compare the details with your own records. If something doesn't look right, you can dispute the debt. But even if you believe the debt is yours, confirming the details can help ensure you're dealing with an accurate balance and a legitimate debt collector.

Learn more about how you can get rid of your debt for less now.

Understand how your disability benefits are protected

A major concern for many disability recipients is whether a debt collector can take their benefits via tools like wage garnishment or bank levies. The good news is, though, that in many cases, Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits receive significant protections from private creditors. If those benefits are directly deposited into a bank account, federal banking rules generally require banks to automatically protect a certain amount of eligible federal benefits from being touched by most private creditors.

That doesn't mean debt collectors can't contact you or pursue collection efforts, mind you. They may still call, send letters, and in some cases, seek a court judgment. However, having a judgment doesn't necessarily give them unrestricted access to protected federal disability benefits. It's important to note, though, that different rules may apply to certain government-related debts, such as unpaid federal taxes or federal student loan obligations. Unlike private debts, these types of federal debts can sometimes result in benefit offsets or other collection actions.

Keep disability funds separate when possible

While federal protections exist, maintaining clear records can make it easier to demonstrate which funds in your account are protected. In turn, many financial experts recommend avoiding the commingling of protected disability benefits with other sources of income whenever practical.

For example, depositing disability benefits into the same account used for business income, side-gig earnings or other non-protected funds can create additional complications if collection activity escalates. So, it's typically best to move them to a separate account if you're contacted by a debt collector. That, in turn, may help simplify matters if questions arise about which funds in the account are exempt from collection efforts.

Know your rights when collectors contact you

Debt collectors are allowed to contact borrowers, but they must follow strict rules when doing so. Under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), debt collectors cannot harass, threaten or mislead you. They also generally cannot call repeatedly with the intent to annoy, use abusive language or make false claims about what they can legally do.

You have the right to request that a debt collector stop contacting you as well. While this won't erase the debt, it can limit future communications and reduce stress while you evaluate your options. So, if debt collectors are contacting you, keep records of the phone calls, letters and emails, which can come in handy if you believe a debt collector has violated the law in the process.

Explore the solutions available to you before the debt grows

Ignoring calls or collection notices can allow the situation to become more complicated over time. Interest, fees and legal actions may increase the amount you owe and limit your available options.

If you're struggling to manage debt on a disability income, consider speaking with a credit counselor, legal aid organization or reputable debt relief professional to find out what options you have. Depending on your circumstances, potential solutions could include debt settlement, hardship programs, payment arrangements or other forms of debt relief.

The earlier you evaluate your options, the more flexibility you'll typically have. Waiting until a lawsuit or judgment occurs, though, can significantly narrow the paths available to resolve the debt.

The bottom line

Receiving disability benefits doesn't prevent debt collectors from contacting you, but it does provide important protections that many borrowers aren't fully aware of. If a debt collector reaches out, start by verifying the debt, understanding which benefits are protected and learning your rights under federal law. From there, evaluate your potential repayment or debt relief options before the situation escalates. Taking action early can help you safeguard your income, reduce stress and put yourself in a stronger position to address the debt on your terms.