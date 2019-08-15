Dayton shooter's parents apologize for "insensitive" obituary

The parents of the gunman who fatally shot nine people in downtown Dayton earlier this month before police shot him to death apologized Wednesday for an obituary they posted that they admitted was "insensitive." It appeared on the website of the Conner & Koch funeral home in Bellbrook, Ohio, where the family lives.

The obituary referred to Connor Betts, 24, as a "funny, articulate and intelligent man with striking blue eyes and a kind smile" who loved reading, music "of all different kinds" and was a "great singer." It didn't mention the shooting or his sister, Megan Betts, who was one of the victims.

A resident of Dayton, Ohio's Oregon District stands on August 7, 2019 at a memorial for those killed during the August 4, 2019 mass shooting that took 9 lives Bryan Woolston / REUTERS

The obituary was replaced with a statement saying, "Stephen and Moira Betts apologize that the wording of the obituary for their son Connor was insensitive in not acknowledging the terrible tragedy that he created. In their grief, they presented the son that they knew, which in no way reduces the horror of his last act. We are deeply sorry."

An obituary of Megan remains on the site but also makes no mention of the shooting – or of Connor. It says the 22 year old was a "loving, intelligent and bright young woman" and says, "The world is a darker place without her."