Dayton shooter had "obsession with mass shootings" and explored "violent ideologies"

Police said Tuesday the gunman who went on a shooting rampage in Dayton, Ohio, "was exploring violent ideologies" and "had history of obsession with mass shootings." Law enforcement officials have not made any conclusions on the gunman's motive for the shooting that left nine dead including his sister.

"The materials reviewed thus far reveal that the individual had a history of obsession with violent ideologies and expressed the desire to commit a mass shooting," said FBI special agent in charge Todd Wickerman, who gave a press briefing Tuesday afternoon. "We have not made any final investigative conclusions into the motive of the shooter or if he was assisted by any other people in this attack."

Police have said they found at least 41 shell casings at the Dayton, Ohio, crime scene that came from the gumman's legally obtained AR-15 like rifle. And he may have had enough ammunition on him to fire up to 250 rounds, but police stopped him just as he tried to storm inside a packed bar.

Cellphone video showed the chaos inside that crowded Ned Peppers Bar in Dayton's Oregon District when police stormed in, just seconds after officers shot and killed the gunman, who was later identified as Connor Betts. He can be seen facedown on the video in the bar's doorway, with police weapons pointed at him.

"Hearing a weapon fired like that in succession like that, and you don't know where it's coming from, like literally running for your life," survivor Caitlin Mougey said, who was in the area when the shooting began. She went back to the scene Monday to pay respects to those who lost their lives.



"I just think that this is really sad," Mougey said. "And things aren't getting done to fix it."