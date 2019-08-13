Dayton, Ohio, gunman shot 26 people in 32 seconds

The gunman in Ohio's mass shooting shot 26 people in 32 seconds before officers killed him, authorities said Tuesday. Chief Richard Biehl says besides the nine people the gunman killed, he wounded at least 17 others.

Previously, police and hospital officials said at least 14 suffered gunshots. More than a dozen other people had other injuries related to the shooting early August 4 in Dayton's Oregon entertainment district.

Police also showed videos Tuesday that helped track the gunman's two hours in the Oregon district before he began shooting.

Police said the gunman arrived with his sister and a friend at 11:04 p.m., went into a bar with them, and left them after midnight to go back to the parked car to retrieve body armor, an assault-style rifle and ammunition.

Police have said there was nothing in the gunman's background that would have prevented him from buying the AR-15-style gun used in the shooting. Authorities said the weapon was bought online from a dealer in Texas and shipped to another firearms dealer in the Dayton area.

Just days after the shooting, Ohio Republican Governor Mike DeWine announced a package of gun control measures, including requiring background checks for nearly all gun sales in Ohio and allowing courts to restrict firearms access for people perceived as threats. Two state lawmakers on Monday reintroduced legislation that would restrict access to guns.

One bill would require background checks while the second raises the minimum age for all gun purchases to 21.