Suspect in Dave Chappelle attack won't face felony charges, police say

The man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle onstage at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl arena will not face felony charges, police said Thursday. The 23-year-old suspect, identified as Isaiah Lee, was arrested and accused of assault with a deadly weapon for the Tuesday night incident.

Officials determined that criminal conduct did occur when Lee tackled the comedian and pointed a weapon, later determined to be a replica handgun containing a knife blade, at Chappelle. But prosecutors didn't find felony conduct, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement Thursday.

The case has been referred from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office so it can consider filing misdemeanor charges, according to the LAPD.

Lee was arrested after being treated for his injuries at a nearby hospital. He is being held on a $30,000 bail.

Chappelle was not injured in the attack. A representative for the entertainer said "Chappelle is fully cooperating with the active police investigation into this incident."

"The performances by Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl were epic and record-breaking and he refuses to allow last night's incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment," Sims said.

Tucker Reals and Zoe Christen Jones contributed reporting.