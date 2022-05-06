Suspect pleads not guilty to Dave Chappelle Hollywood Bowl attack

A 23-year-old man accused of tackling comedian Dave Chappelle while he was onstage performing at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this week has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges.

Isaiah Lee made his first appearance Friday morning in front of a judge in an L.A. County Superior courtroom in downtown L.A. He pleaded not guilty to one misdemeanor count each of battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during performance and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer.

The judge denied a request that he be released on his own recognizance. Lee is being held on $30,000 bail.

His public defender argued that he needs to be released from jail in order to access mental health services and be placed in public housing.

The judge also ordered Lee to remain at least 100 yards away from Chappelle.

If Lee is found guilty, he faces a maximum sentence of 18 months in jail.

This comes after the L.A. County District Attorney's Office reported Thursday that it would not bring felony charges against Lee, and instead referred the case to the L.A. City Attorney's Office.

The attack occurred late Tuesday night. The 48-year-old Chappelle had finished his stand-up set and returned to the stage to introduce rappers Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli when the attack occurred.

A man later identified by authorities as Lee rushed the stage and tackled Chappelle, who fell to the ground.

Security immediately swarmed the suspect, chased him behind the stage and detained him. The man was armed with a replica handgun which contained a knife blade, Los Angeles police said. Police released a photo of the weapon.

Chappelle was not seriously hurt. Lee was taken to a hospital before being booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Video from the scene showed Lee on a stretcher. His arm appeared to be dislocated and his face battered.

There was no word on a motive. Lee was an aspiring rapper who had posted a song to YouTube referencing Chappelle.

Tuesday's event, "Dave Chappelle and Friends," was part of the Netflix Is A Joke festival. Chappelle performed at the Bowl several times over the past week with comedians such as Bill Burr and Jeff Ross.