What happens on dating apps ahead of Valentine's Day?

As Valentine's Day approaches, love isn't just in the air — it's in the data.

The CBS News Data Team asked the most popular dating apps what their dating data show. Dating apps such as Hinge, Tinder, Bumble and OkCupid saw a surge in activity in the first half of February last year, with a rise in swipes, messages and matches, suggesting a last-minute push before Valentine's Day.

Hinge: The build-up to love

Hinge, the app "designed to be deleted," according to its slogan, experienced an increase in activity in the two weeks leading up to Valentine's Day 2024. Compared to the same period in 2023, the number of "likes" sent surged by 28%, while matches and dates both rose by 17%, according to Hinge's "We Met" data.

Users were particularly active on Feb. 4 (a Sunday in 2024), which became the busiest day for "likes" and messages sent. Meanwhile, Feb.13, the eve of Valentine's Day, saw an explosion of Voice Notes — suggesting users got more personal ahead of the holiday.

Tinder: Swiping with purpose

Tinder's ubiquitous swipe interface tells a lot about how singles connect with each other in the weeks before the holiday.

On last year's Valentine's Day, Tinder recorded 3.6 million additional "likes," 2.8 million more messages, and a staggering 78 million extra swipes in just 24 hours, according to data provided by the platform.

About 69% of singles on Tinder said they are looking for something serious, with 41% seeking "Marriage Material," 39% playing the "Long Game," and 27% prioritizing an "Intentionship," according to a survey by the company.

Not everyone on the app was looking for a one-on-one commitment. Tinder's data reveals an evolving landscape of relationships: 14% of users who display their relationship type identify with consensual non-monogamy, while 22% are open to exploring alternative relationship structures.

During the peak dating season, from Jan. 1 to Feb. 14, Tinder users sent 2.1 million more messages per day, and 486 Tinder bio-edits per minute, according to the platform's data.

Bumble: Confident connections

Bumble has also reported a spike in user activity during the weeks surrounding Valentine's Day. Bumble's data shows that singles are more active in the lead-up to Feb. 14 than at any other time of year.

Bumble's 2024 Dating Trends report found that nearly 72% of users globally are searching for long-term partners. In the weeks leading up to Valentine's Day, downloads and time spent on the app increased. Gen Z users, in particular, refreshed their profiles with new photos and Interest Badges.

"In 2024, there were increases in both downloads and user activity in the Bumble app in the weeks around Valentine's Day. In the week leading up to Valentine's Day in 2024, there was an increase in 'right swipes' on Bumble. This increase lasted throughout the month of February," said Michael Affronti, chief product officer at Bumble.

About a quarter of U.S. respondents reported that they would go on a date on Valentine's Day, regardless of their relationship stage, according to a Bumble survey.

OKCupid: Coffee, then commitment

OKCupid, known for its data-driven approach to matchmaking, found that 84% of its users love coffee dates, which is why they partnered with La Colombe to host singles happy hours for Valentine's Day.

Historically, OkCupid sees a steady increase in user activity from early January through Valentine's Day, according to OkCupid spokesperson Michael Kaye.

Last year, the platform recorded a rise in users expressing a readiness to settle down after the holiday, signaling that for some, the search for love intensifies once the pressure of Valentine's Day subsides.

"As with most products and services, activity and engagement on OkCupid ebbs and flows throughout the year. We see notable spikes in downloads, matches and messages early on in the year, especially during the beginning of January leading into Valentine's Day," said Kaye.

"Last year there was an increase in daters saying they are absolutely ready to settle down and get married after Valentine's Day, and this year we're expecting a rise in activity and engagement on our platform."