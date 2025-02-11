What a dozen roses may cost you this Valentine's Day

Nothing says Valentine's Day like a classic bouquet of red roses — but that romantic gesture might cost more than you expect this year.

From supply chain logistics to unpredictable weather, several factors influence the price of flowers.

🌹 What to expect roses to cost for Valentine's Day

FinanceBuzz, a financial information resource, recently analyzed prices for a standard dozen long-stem red roses from at least three florists or flower shops in each state, then averaged the costs to determine the statewide price.

The national average for a dozen roses this Valentine's Day is $90.50. That's a 2% increase from last year, according to FinanceBuzz.

"A lot goes into flower prices — it's not solely the rise in the price of goods, but more of a function of an entire agricultural system that relies on transportation, logistics, and of course, weather," Josh Koebert, a senior researcher at FinanceBuzz, said in an email.

He said prices this year are more in line with inflation, versus last year when there were other factors like "erratic weather patterns impacting flower production around the world, increased costs associated with shipping and the supply chain post-COVID, and general increased demand for plants and flowers."

The states with the highest cost for a dozen roses include Hawaii ($143), Texas ($110), and Washington ($106.65).

The states where they are most affordable include California ($68.33), Indiana ($74.33), and Alaska ($75.98).

Kate Penn, CEO for the Society of American Florists, noted that it is difficult to calculate an average price for roses because "each florist is so unique in their offerings" and that there are "many variables that go into pricing flowers."

"Where and how they were grown; how much volume the retailer is purchasing, what the retailer's overhead + labor is, where the florist is located in the United States — which are all factored into the retail price," she said in an email.

🌹 Where do roses come from?

The journey of a rose from the farm to the consumer is a meticulous process that involves multiple stages, Penn said.

"It begins with breeders who invest years in developing commercially viable roses. These roses are cultivated for their rich, pigmented colors, beautiful bloom shapes, and long vase life," Penn said. "Beyond aesthetics, breeders focus on ensuring the roses are disease-resistant and durable enough to withstand transportation."

Post-harvest, roses are stored in nutrient solutions and temperature-controlled environments to maintain freshness. Upon arrival in the U.S., they undergo inspection before reaching florists. Florists then clean, de-thorn, hydrate and craft each bouquet.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists have processed more than 1 billion cut flower shipments since Jan. 1, the agency said in a press release last week. They inspect the shipments for posts and diseases that "could harm U.S. agricultural and floral industries."

From mid-January to mid-February, the agency sends extra agricultural specialists to the Miami Field Office to support local inspectors handling the surge in cut flower imports. This helps ensure that the flowers reach retailers in time for Valentine's Day.

Miami receives more than 91% of the cut flowers from South America, according to the press release, making it a key entry point for floral imports.

In 2023, the U.S. imported more than $1.1 billion worth of roses, according to the most recent data available from UN Comtrade. Some of the top rose exporters to the U.S. were Colombia, Ecuador and Guatemala.

In 2023, CBP officials inspected more than 385 million mixed bouquets, 76 million roses, and 75 million chrysanthemums.

As of Feb. 7 of this year, agriculture specialists have cleared over 1.1 billion cut flowers. CBP said they intercepted 1,158 shipments carrying insects and pests, including 627 that posed a risk of introducing diseases into the U.S.