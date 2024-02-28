Daters are ditching the apps for in-person opportunities like speed dating

Instead of swiping from the couch to try to find "the one," singles are trending toward dating the old-fashioned way, meeting in person first.

In 2023, the ticketing website Eventbrite, found that speed dating was up 64% as compared to the year before.

At a recent West Hollywood speed dating event hosted by The Next Fun Thing, a group of 30-somethings showed up looking for love, or at least a connection. Some, like dater Alice Khechoyan, were there just to have fun and meet people.

"It was my first time, I thought it was a fun twist on modern dating and more personal," Khechoyan said.

One man at the West Hollywood event has turned into somewhat of a speed dating pro. It was Victor Portillo's third time, and he said he deleted the dating apps once he discovered this option.

"It goes straight to the point a lot quicker than the apps," Portillo said.

David Greenberg, COO of The Next Fun Thing, said there's an 80 % chance of matching with someone -- just by showing up. The single-mingle site helps people connect by way of speed dating and through activities like kickball leagues, community service and other social events.

"Because everyone here is really qualified to be here, because they have something in common, which is intent," Greenberg said.

"They want to meet somebody and that is really exciting."

The Next Fun Thing hosts several speed dating and matchmaking events weekly for different age groups and sexual preferences.

Participants first check in at the event through an app, and then are guided through dating rounds. At the end, an option is available to "like" a date, or not.