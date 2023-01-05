Couple found slain in Florida retirement community; woman who asked to shower at neighbor's home is arrested

Woman in custody for murder of couple at senior living community in Central Florida Woman in custody for murder of couple at senior living community in Central Florida 00:34

A couple living in a central Florida retirement community was found slain in their home, and a woman who was seen driving the couple's car has been arrested, authorities said.

The couple, Darryl Getman, 83, and his wife, Sharon, 80, were believed to have been killed on Saturday in their home in Mount Dora, Florida, located about 30 miles northwest of Orlando.

A woman found driving the couple's car was arrested on vehicle theft. Authorities wouldn't identify her or say where she was arrested.

The woman entered the apartment complex where the couple lived on Friday afternoon, "dressed in a particular way," and was escorted out by security, Mount Dora Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson said Tuesday at a news conference.

Later that night, she went to an apartment in the retirement community and asked the resident if she could take a shower. The resident hit a security panic button, and the woman fled, the police chief said.

Gibson said the woman somehow made her way back into the gated community, CBS Miami reported.

"I understand there's some gaps in the fencing in the back," said Gibson.

About three hours later, overnight Saturday, security camera video captured the Getman's car being driven out of the retirement community. The bodies were discovered on Sunday after a concerned neighbor called security upon seeing the couple's garage door open.

In a family statement released by the police, the slain couple's children, Anthony and Brittany Getman said they were "stunned, devastated and heart-broken by the horrific murder of our parents."

"If there are words to describe what has happened and it's impact to our family and the community, we have not found them," they said. "Mom and Dad had been residents of Mount Dora for over 20 years and truly loved the area. They were enjoying their golden years staying active and spending time with their many friends."

Many of the slain couple's neighbors told CBS affiliate WKMG-TV that they're devastated at the loss, and they remember the couple's impact on the community.

"They gave donations to various charities and at the hospital for children," former neighbor John Kaltenbach told the station.

CBS Miami reported Waterman Village released a statement Wednesday saying they are shocked and saddened by the recent deaths of their residents and are "cooperating fully with the law enforcement authorities and have additional police presence on the property."