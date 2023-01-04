Woman in custody in connection to retired Mount Dora couple's murder

Woman in custody for murder of couple at senior living community in Central Florida

Woman in custody for murder of couple at senior living community in Central Florida

Woman in custody for murder of couple at senior living community in Central Florida

ORLANDO - A woman has been taken into custody in connection to the murder of a retired couple in their 80s in Mount Dora.

Sharon Getman, 80, and Darryl Getman, 83, were killed inside their Waterman Village home last weekend.

Mount Dora interim Police Chief Mike Gibson said the woman, who he called a person of interest, is in custody out of state and charged with grand theft auto. He said she was caught on video surveillance driving away from the Waterman Village community the morning of New Year's Eve after stealing the Getmans' Kia Soul after somehow getting their keys.

Though she's in custody, Gibson said she's not currently being charged with murder.

The interim police chief said he believes this was a random act and the woman was likely just passing through Mount Dora. He said she first got inside the complex on December 30th. Gibson said she asked another resident to take a shower and that resident notified security and the police.

He said the woman took off but somehow made her way back into the gated community.

"I understand there's some gaps in the fencing in the back," said Gibson.

Waterman Village released a statement Wednesday saying they are shocked and saddened by the recent deaths of their residents and are "cooperating fully with the law enforcement authorities and have additional police presence on the property."