Darren Criss, Lea Michele of "Glee" announce joint tour

"Glee" fans rejoice: stars Darren Criss and Lea Michele from the hit musical series are going on tour together. On Monday, the two recorded a video together and announced they are going on the "LMDC Tour," during which they will perform songs from "Glee," Broadway hits and their original solo songs. The two friends first made the announcement on "Ellen."

"We've had a lot of fun in the past few years ... we've always played music together and every time we do, we say, 'We should do this more and take this to more cities," Criss explained on "Ellen."

Criss and Michele will hit nine cities, kicking off their tour on May 30 in Nashville. Other stops are Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Washington D.C., Indianapolis, Columbus; Easton, Pa.; Newark, N.J. and Toronto.

Pre-sale for tickets and VIP packages begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET/9 a.m. CT, and general tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available at their tour site.

The joint tour is happy news for a cast rocked by tragedy and scandal. Cory Monteith, Michele's ex-boyfriend, died in 2013 from a mixture of heroin and alcohol. Mark Salling died by suicide in January while he was facing up to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography in 2017.