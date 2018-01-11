CBS/AP January 11, 2018, 9:11 PM

Murder charge for 2 men in fatal shooting of Wash. deputy, authorities say

TACOMA, Wash. -- Authorities have charged a man with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a Washington state sheriff's deputy after a home invasion.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Frank Pawul also was charged Thursday with kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of Deputy Daniel McCartney. Pawul's bail was set at $5 million.

Brenda Troyer, suspected of being the getaway driver, also was charged with murder and kidnapping. Her bail was set at $2 million.

McCartney was responding to a home invasion Sunday in the Frederickson area, about 15 miles southeast of Tacoma, when he was shot during a foot chase, CBS affiliate KIRO-TV reports.  

Charging documents say shortly after arriving, the sheriff's deputy made a "shots fired" call. Deputies found McCartney with a fatal gunshot wound.

Also killed was suspect Henry Carden, who authorities say shot himself in the head.

It's not clear if Pawul or Troyer have attorneys.

