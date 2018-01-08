Police arrest suspect in Washington deputy's death

FREDERICKSON, Wash. -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an armed burglary that led to the death of 34-year-old deputy in Washington state.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest Monday and said a 32-year-old male suspect was responsible for the death of Deputy Daniel McCartney. The suspect is in custody for unrelated warrants and police plan to charge him with first-degree murder.

The suspect was spotted by a a Washington State Trooper early Monday and booked into the Pierce County Jail for his warrants, the department said.

McCartney was responding to a home invasion in the Frederickson area, about 15 miles southeast of Tacoma, when he was shot during a foot chase, CBS affiliate KIRO-TV reports.

KIRO-TV

The department said McCartney was the first to arrive on scene after a 911 call and the said he witnessed a suspect fleeing the home and ran after him. Shots were fired and the deputy was struck.

McCartney, who served with the department since 2014, later died at a nearby hospital. The department asked in a Facebook posting that the deputy's family, friends, and the department be kept in people's thoughts and prayers.

Before the arrest, police said another suspect was found dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting or suspect is asked to call 1-855-798-8477.