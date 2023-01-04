Damar Hamlin's collapse evokes other mid-game medical emergencies. Some were fatal.

Cardiologist on NFL player's collapse and risk of injuries for young athletes

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin fell moments after tackling Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward, about two seconds later. His arms hit the ground at his sides.

Emergency responders tended to him on the field before he was taken by ambulance to a hospital. The game was postponed, then suspended.

Hamlin's uncle, Dorrian Glenn, said Tuesday night that his nephew's heart stopped twice, once on the field and again at the hospital. The player had been receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator, but that is down to only 50%, he said.

Here is a list of some in-game or in-competition medical events that either suspended or postponed the competitions in which they occurred:

Christian Eriksen

The scene in Cincinnati was in some ways reminiscent of what Denmark soccer player Christian Eriksen went through during his team's appearance at the European Championship in June 2021. He collapsed in the 43rd minute of a match against Finland, with doctors later revealing how incredibly close he came to death.

Denmark players react while medics assist their teammate Christian Eriksen after he collapsed on the pitch during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Stuart Franklin / AP

Several medics worked frenetically to give Eriksen chest compressions while his teammates choked away tears and formed a circle around the midfielder to shield the scene from public view. A defibrillator was needed to restart his heart.

That game eventually resumed after a delay of about 90 minutes. Eriksen recovered and played in the World Cup that was held late last year.

Keyontae Johnson

On Dec. 12, 2020, Keyontae Johnson was playing for Florida in a game against rival Florida State. He scored on an alley-oop dunk with 16:18 left in the first half for an 11-3 lead. The Seminoles called time-out and Johnson went to the Florida huddle with his teammates. As he returned to the court, he was walking toward the midcourt stripe and collapsed, face-first.

Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during the Florida Gators game versus the Utah State Aggies on December 21, 2019 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, FL. Photo by Mary Holt/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

His teammates were asked twice if they wanted to continue the game, and decided to do so. Play was delayed, but only briefly.

He spent two days in a hospital in Tallahassee, then eight more at a hospital in Gainesville, Florida, where the Gators' campus is. The preseason Southeastern Conference player of the year recovered, but never played for Florida again -- except for a ceremonial start 15 month later. He has since transferred to Kansas State and resumed his playing career.

Jay Bouwmeester

Playing for the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 11, 2020, Jay Bouwmeester went into cardiac arrest on the bench during the first period of a game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Members of the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks gather on the ice as Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, who suffered a medical emergency, is worked on by medical personnel during the first period of an NHL game on February 11, 2020, in Anaheim, California. Mark J. Terrill / AP

Athletic trainers from both teams immediately responded, and Bouwmeester eventually received an implantable defibrillator to regulate his heart rhythm. He did not play in the NHL again.

The game was postponed.

Jiri Fischer

It was the first period of a Detroit game against Nashville on Nov. 21, 2005. Jiri Fischer slumped over while seated on the Red Wings bench, and coach Mike Babcock began furiously waving for help.

Fischer had a seizure, fell forward and CPR was quickly administered. His heart had stopped and medical personnel could not find a pulse, Babcock said, before emergency workers shocked his heart and got it beating again.

Detroit Red Wings' Jiri Fischer, of the Czech Republic, wipes tears away during a news conference in Detroit, Monday, Dec. 12, 2005. Fischer made his first comments since collapsing in convulsions on the bench during a NHL game against Nashville the previous month. PAUL SANCYA

The game was delayed, then ultimately postponed. Fischer never played again.

Fabrice Muamba

Bolton midfielder Fabrice Muamba suffered an on-field cardiac arrest during an FA Cup quarterfinal match against Tottenham in 2012. Andrew Deaner, a cardiologist who was in the stands, rushed on to the field to help treat him.

Muamba's heart stopped beating on its own for 78 minutes, but started again after arriving at the London Chest Hospital on March 17, 2012. He was discharged a month later.

In this May 2, 2012 file photo, Bolton's Fabrice Muamba wipes tears from his eyes as he returns to The Reebok Stadium before his team's English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham, in Bolton, England. AP Photo/Jon Super, File

In August 2012, Muamba announced his retirement after consultations with medical experts.

"While the news is devastating, I have much to be thankful for," Muamba said. "I thank God that I am alive and I pay tribute once again to the members of the medical team who never gave up on me."

Chris Pronger

Former NHL star Chris Pronger collapsed and suffered commotio cordis when a puck hit him in the chest while playing in the 1998 Stanley Cup playoffs as a member of the St. Louis Blues.

The defenseman was able to continue his career, playing for more than a decade after recovering from the incident.

"Prayers that Damar Hamlin can have the same outcome that I was fortunate to have with my incident," Pronger wrote on Twitter. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to Damar, his family, teammates and the greater NFL community during this incredibly scary time."

Hank Gathers

On March 4, 1990, Hank Gathers — one of the leading scorers in the country — collapsed and died during Loyola Marymount's West Coast Conference men's college basketball tournament game against Portland.

Less than three months earlier, Gathers had collapsed during another game and subsequent tests revealed that he had arrhythmia, an irregular heartbeat. He was given medication, and the dosage was eventually lowered.

After a dunk in the tournament game, he collapsed near midcourt. Efforts to resuscitate him on court, in an ambulance and at a nearby hospital failed, and he was pronounced dead about two hours later.

Members of the Loyola Marymount basketball team carry the coffin of teammate Hank Gathers, who died Sunday during a game, into the school gym for a memorial service in Los Angeles, March 6, 1990. Nick Ut / AP

Chuck Hughes

On Oct. 24, 1971, Chuck Hughes of the Detroit Lions had a heart attack late in the fourth quarter of an NFL game against the Chicago Bears.

The helmet of Chuck Hughes, Detroit Lions' wide receiver, lies near spot where he fell in the closing minute of play Oct. 25, 1971, between the Lions and Chicago Bears. Team doctor Edwin Gis, bends over Hughes, at right. Hughes, 28, had just finished a pass pattern, when he stumbled and fell. He died later in a Detroit hospital. DM / AP

He was officially pronounced dead about 50 minutes after the game, with an autopsy revealing that the heart attack was caused by a massive stoppage in his left coronary artery.

But doctors later said he was essentially dead on the field — and the closest defender to him when he collapsed, Bears star Dick Butkus, immediately began waving for help when Hughes tumbled to the turf, clearly aware of the severity of the situation.

The game was delayed — reports vary as to how long the delay was — and the final 62 seconds were eventually played.

Bill Masterton

Bill Masterton died Jan. 15, 1968, two days after suffering a severe head injury while playing for the Minnesota North Stars against the Oakland Seals. His death was believed to be the only caused by an on-ice incident in NHL history.

The game was stopped while doctors worked on Masterton, then resumed later that night.

He never regained consciousness and died from a severe brain injury. Most players of that era in the NHL, Masterton included, did not wear helmets.