Longtime Detroit sports writer recalls Lions player dying on field in 1971

(CBS DETROIT) - During the Monday Night Football broadcast, Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field. Hamlin was given CPR on site and then rushed to a nearby hospital. He is currently listed in critical condition.

"It's very sad and listening to the guys in the broadcast and Joe Buck and the others... saying this has never happened before and yes it has a whole long time ago," said Jack Berry, a longtime sports writer.

Shortly after the incident, announcers Troy Aikman and Joe Buck mentioned they had never seen anything like this. However Jack Berry, a longtime Detroit sports writer has a memory of a similar on-field tragedy where Lions wide receiver Chuck Hughes collapsed and died on the field.

Although, these instances are rare, Berry said it wasn't the first time something like this has happened, it's just been a long time.

While he was watching Hamlin get medical attention on the field, he said he couldn't help being reminded of Hughes sudden collapse and death on Oct. 24, 1971. Berry said he was at the game covering it as the Lions beat reporter.

"Immediately, I thought back in the days, Tiger Stadium looking down from the press box practically in the third deck and seeing him lying on the field and guys gathering around him," Berry said.

After Hamlin was carted off the field in a stretcher, players and coaches decided not to continue the game between the Bengals and Bills.

However, after Hughes died on the field, the Lions game against the Bears continued after Hughes was taken off the field.

"I think the players are more understanding now and understand each other and have more power than in the past," Berry added.

Berry said many people have forgotten or simply didn't know about Hughes story, it simply did not get the same attention.

Meanwhile, he is hopeful Hamlin gets better soon.

"It's very, very sad and I just hope that he recovers," Berry said.