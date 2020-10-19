CVS Health hiring 15,000 for flu season, coronavirus second wave

CVS Health said on Monday that it would hire 15,000 workers as the pharmacy chain readies for an anticipated increase in coronavirus and flu cases in the fall and winter months ahead.

The bulk — or more than 10,000 of the new positions — will be full-time and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians to help give COVID-19 tests, process prescriptions and give medications, according to the chain, which operates about 10,000 pharmacies.

"Additional team members typically are needed every flu season," Lisa Bisaccia, chief human resources officer of CVS Health, said in a statement. "However, we're estimating a much greater need for trained pharmacy technicians this year given the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities.

Public health officials have warned that cases of COVID-19 would likely increase as Americans spend more time inside during colder weather.

License requirements for pharmacy technicians vary by state, but CVS is generally looking for previous experience in a pharmacy, retail, medical or customer service setting, a spokesperson for the company said in an email. He did not respond to a question about wages paid by CVS.

The company is also looking for pharmacists, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, member benefit case professionals, and distribution center employees, CVS stated.

It's also looking to hire several thousand work-from-home customer service reps, with positions open in the following metro markets: Indianapolis; Kansas City, Missouri; Knoxville, Tennessee; Mt. Prospect, Illinois; Orlando, Florida; Pittsburgh and San Antonio, Texas.

Potential vaccine

The added workers would also help CVS distribute a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available and, if the government allows, pharmacy technicians to administer it. The drug store chain now has more than 4,000 drive-through coronavirus testing sites across the country and has conducted almost 5 million tests.

The new hires come in addition to plans announced by CVS in March to fill 50,000 jobs across the United States.

Competitor Walgreens said the company continues "to evaluate staffing requirements to ensure our teams can support the administration of COVID tests and vaccines, once available."

Rite Aid did not immediately return a request for comment.

In the meantime, retailer Target on Monday said it's giving a $200 bonus to its more than 350,000 workers by early November. The extra cash marks the fourth bonus paid by the retailer to its employees laboring in stores and distribution centers amid the ongoing pandemic.