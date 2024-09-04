Is Crosley Green Innocent?

In April 1989, a young man named Chip Flynn was shot in a Florida orange grove. The only surviving witness, Flynn's ex-girlfriend Kim Hallock, claimed a Black man was the culprit. A year later, Crosley Green was sentenced to death by an all-White jury for the murder. After 32 years behind bars, a judge ruled Green was wrongfully convicted — so why is he still in prison?

"48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarity has spent the last 25 years following Green's controversial case, delving into inconsistencies — from coerced confessions to allegations of a racial hoax — that challenge the integrity of the verdict. Of all the cases Moriarty has covered, she says this is the one that has troubled her the most.

"48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty and Crosley Green in a 2020 interview. CBS News

In the 8-episode series "Murder in the Orange Grove: The Troubled Case Against Crosley Green," Moriarty shares exclusive recordings and new interviews with forensic experts, legal analysts, and Green himself from prison, shining a light on the case that may bring his freedom.

