Is Crosley Green Innocent?
In April 1989, a young man named Chip Flynn was shot in a Florida orange grove. The only surviving witness, Flynn's ex-girlfriend Kim Hallock, claimed a Black man was the culprit. A year later, Crosley Green was sentenced to death by an all-White jury for the murder. After 32 years behind bars, a judge ruled Green was wrongfully convicted — so why is he still in prison?
"48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarity has spent the last 25 years following Green's controversial case, delving into inconsistencies — from coerced confessions to allegations of a racial hoax — that challenge the integrity of the verdict. Of all the cases Moriarty has covered, she says this is the one that has troubled her the most.
In the 8-episode series "Murder in the Orange Grove: The Troubled Case Against Crosley Green," Moriarty shares exclusive recordings and new interviews with forensic experts, legal analysts, and Green himself from prison, shining a light on the case that may bring his freedom.
