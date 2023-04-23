Watch CBS News

Crosley Green's Hard Time

He was free for two years and then sent back to prison for a murder he swears he didn't commit. Yet Green still has faith he'll see his loved ones again. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty has the latest on the case.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.