It's never too early to plan for your retirement years. And while it's never too late to do so, either, waiting can come with a combination of higher premium costs and less comprehensive coverage plans, so it's generally better to get started earlier. This concern becomes more pronounced for seniors and older adults who may have less flexibility in their budgets. And it's particularly prevalent now, after years of elevated inflation and interest rates combined with stock market volatility likely damaged their retirement funds and plans for their golden years. For these seniors, in particular, it may be time to start exploring insurance plans that can help cover the inevitable costs to come. Long-term care insurance can be one of those worth considering now.

This unique insurance type can cover the costs of assisted living facilities, nursing home and even in-home caretakers for those who want to age in the comfort of their own home. But knowing whether this type of insurance is appropriate for you won't necessarily be clear. It will require a bit of research and, just as importantly, having the answers to some timely but critical long-term care insurance questions. Below, we'll break down three that seniors should be asking right now.

3 critical long-term care insurance questions seniors should be asking now

Here are three important (and timely) long-term care insurance questions seniors should be contemplating the answers to now:

Have my retirement savings changed?

Market volatility in the opening months of 2025 could have easily impacted your retirement savings and long-term financial plans. If you're one of those who have seen your investment funds decline and don't have a clear way to rebuild those funds promptly, long-term care insurance may make sense. With little funding left to pay for items like nursing homes or an in-home caretaker, it may make sense to use the money you do have strategically by shoring up your insurance protections instead. Just be sure to weigh the costs of a plan closely against the costs of paying out-of-pocket to determine which makes more financial sense, both now and when you ultimately will need the services.

Have my retirement plans changed?

Market changes, Social Security cost-of-living adjustments and your plans could have all combined to impact your initial retirement plans. Additionally, the death of a spouse or the loss of a steady retirement income stream could also change the plans from aging at home to the need to move into an assisted living facility or nursing home. And if you need either, it will come at an expense and both will cost more in the future than they do now. In these circumstances, when retirement plans have changed but the financing isn't there to support that reality, a long-term care insurance plan can help. And if you secure a plan now, when costs are more reasonable and coverage potentially more robust, you'll have it ready to go when needed.

Should I delay securing a long-term care insurance plan?

It's understandable and may even seem counterintuitive to add an extra bill to the rotation each month if you're budget is already stretched. And long-term care insurance will be another bill, no matter how it's viewed. But is it smart to delay securing a long-term care insurance plan, either, especially considering the state of the economy and unpredictable changes still to come?

No one can truly answer this question except you. It's worth closely examining the costs of a plan versus the costs you'll have to pay in the future, however, to better determine value. And it's critical to remember that delays in securing insurance protections seldom work out in a cost-effective way that benefits the insured. So, closely examine the pros and cons of delaying this type of insurance. For many, it may be advantageous to just start now.

The bottom line

Seniors and older adults often have a limited budget and what can appear to be an unlimited number of items to spend it on. It's critical, then, that each item be valuable both immediately and in the future. Long-term care insurance can often provide that value and it can help cover the costs of care that many seniors would otherwise have to pay on their own or, worse, have to forego altogether. But it is another bill that will need to be accounted for. So it's worth researching plans, prices and companies to determine if it makes sense for you. Having the answers to the above three questions is a good starting point.

