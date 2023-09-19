We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are multiple insurance policies that Americans are familiar with. Because they're often legally mandated, or simply because they've had a prior experience submitting a claim, many adults understand the workings of various insurance types. This includes home insurance, which protects against damage to your house, but it also include auto insurance, which protects your vehicle and its passengers, and life insurance, which can offer some financial security for your loved ones following your death.

There are other insurance types, however, that aren't as well known but that can still prove to be valuable, particularly for older adults who may have a tighter budget. Medicare supplemental insurance, which can cover the gap in coverage left by Medicare, is one such type. Long-term care insurance is another. This unique insurance type can cover a wide array of needs for seniors and older adults. Accordingly, it's important to know exactly what's covered (and what isn't) in order to build the best policy for your needs.

What does long-term care insurance cover?

So what can users expect covered with a long-term care insurance plan? Specifically, long-term care insurance policies can cover the following:

Nursing homes

Specialty care facilities (for Alzheimer's patients, for example)

Assisted living facilities

Hospice care

Adult day service centers

But this insurance type isn't just limited to services and facilities outside your home. It can also provide coverage for inside it, too. Long-term care insurance typically covers:

Nurses

Therapists (physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech and rehab)

Caretakers (which covers personal care ranging from dressing to bathing)

"Long-term care insurance policies reimburse policyholders a daily amount (up to a pre-selected limit) for services to assist them with activities of daily living such as bathing, dressing, or eating," reads an entry on longtermcare.gov. "You can select a range of care options and benefits that allow you to get the services you need, where you need them."

Why seniors need long-term care insurance

There are multiple compelling reasons why seniors should consider long-term care insurance. Here are two major ones:

Your current protections may come up short

Your health insurance and Medicare protections may typically be sufficient. But if you need a nurse to help you at home, a therapist to help with your physical therapy, or even a caretaker, to help you complete some daily chores, those two insurance types often won't be able to cover you. In these instances (and more), long-term care insurance is worth securing.

You want to protect your savings

If you've worked hard to build up a nest egg to leave to your beneficiaries then you'll want to protect it. If you don't have long-term care insurance and need to pay for the care listed above, then you may have to access your savings to make ends meet. But with a plan, you'll be covered, protecting your money now and well into the future.

The bottom line

Long-term care insurance isn't for everyone. But it can provide specialized coverage for those who need it, ranging from care inside your home to assisted living facilities and nursing homes outside of it. This type of insurance may ultimately be necessary for those who need coverage that's not otherwise provided via regular insurance plans or Medicare. And, by getting a long-term care insurance plan now, users can better protect their savings from being used as an alternative funding source. Learn more about your long-term care insurance options today!