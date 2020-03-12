Cristiano Ronaldo is in self-quarantine after teammate tests positive for coronavirus

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is in self-quarantine after a Juventus teammate tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Ronaldo was in his hometown of Maderia, Portugal, but will now have to stay there following the team's announcement on Thursday that Daniele Rugani was diagnosed with the virus. Reuters reported players on Juventus will now have to self-isolate for two weeks.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has not trained and remains in Madeira pending developments related to the current health emergency," Juventus said in a statement on Wednesday following practice. According to Italian media, Ronaldo was visiting his mother who suffered a stroke earlier this month.

The news came on the same day as Rugani tested positive for COVID-19, which prompted Juventus to activate "isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him."

Meanwhile, as for Rugani, he tweeted early Thursday about his diagnosis. "You will have read the news and that's why I want to reassure all those who are worrying about me, I'm fine."

"I urge everyone to respect the rules, because this virus makes no distinctions!" he added. "Let's do it for ourselves, for our loved ones and for those around us."

Avrete letto la notizia e per questo ci tengo a tranquillizzare tutti coloro che si stanno preoccupando per me, sto bene.

Invito tutti a rispettare le regole, perché questo virus non fa distinzioni! Facciamolo per noi stessi, per i nostri cari e per chi ci circonda.#grazie pic.twitter.com/1QqewIKjie — Daniele Rugani (@DanieleRugani) March 12, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has had a profound impact on the sports world. Earlier this month, Italy – one of the worst hit countries by the virus – banned all of its sporting events until at least April 3. Other soccer leagues and the NCAA basketball tournament have barred fans from attending games. The NBA has suspended its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the virus.

There have been more than 126,000 cases worldwide, and more than 4,600 people have died.