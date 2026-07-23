We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The journey towards cutting your credit card debt can start as soon as this August. seksan Mongkhonkhamsao/Getty Images

Household debt hit an all-time high last year. Inflation is still sticky after multiple years of efforts to permanently lower it. And interest rates, after being cut multiple times in 2024 and 2025, could actually be increased again, perhaps as soon as this fall. In this economic climate, credit card users saddled with high-rate debt may feel like they have few options left. But even in this economy, users have multiple debt relief options available to them. These options and strategies can help them reduce their interest rates, have a part of their debt forgiven and, ultimately, lead to regaining their financial security and independence.

But it won't happen overnight. And, with credit card debt forgiveness in particular, it can take multiple years. That doesn't mean, however, that this work isn't still worth taking on now. And with the start of a new month just days away, the calendar favors borrowers who are ready to take action. So, which credit card debt relief moves should users specifically prepare to undertake this August? Below, we'll examine three worth serious consideration.

Start by reviewing your credit card debt forgiveness options online here.

3 credit card debt relief moves to make this August

Ready to start the delayed work of reducing your credit card debt? Here's how to get started this August:

Review all of the options you qualify for

Not all credit card debt relief options are created equal, and you won't necessarily qualify for each anyway. Start then, at the beginning, by reviewing all of the ones you may actually be eligible for. While bankruptcy, for example, can be helpful, it's not necessarily the right starting point.

Begin, instead, with reviewing your debt management and credit counseling options. Then review your credit card debt forgiveness eligibility and don't forget about debt consolidation loans, should your credit still be in good standing. Go into August with a broad approach and, after reviewing the options outlined above, move forward with one that's most applicable for your unique circumstances.

Learn more about the debt relief options available to you now.

Gather your documentation

Once you've decided on the best course of action, it will be time to gather the documentation required for that specific relief option. You may need proof of hardship if electing to pursue a credit card debt forgiveness program, for example. That can mean gathering the paperwork showing a medical issue, job loss or divorce.

Other debt relief solutions, like bankruptcy, may require much more extensive documentation that's not always immediately accessible. Start building a file right away, as it will take time to secure the paperwork and any delays will inevitably cause your credit card charges to compound and your credit score to decline further in the interim.

Research the legitimate debt relief companies that can help

There are multiple debt relief companies that can help you and, thankfully, it's easy to compare them with the help of an online marketplace. But there are also red flags that you should be aware of – like guaranteeing a result – that can help you distinguish between legitimate servicers and those looking to take advantage of your situation.

Take the time to research the debt relief companies available to you with care and patience. Review their online reviews, consult with the Better Business Bureau and don't hesitate to reach out to company representatives directly as they can help answer your questions and, importantly, let you better determine if they're the right fit for your needs or if you're better served using an alternative.

The bottom line

The above list is not exhaustive, but it does provide a smart foundation for credit card users to leverage. And that's exactly what millions of users need in today's economy – a place to start the delayed work of cutting their debt and improving their financial health. By carefully reviewing the relief options they qualify for, gathering the documentation they will need to apply for that specific type of help and researching the legitimate debt relief companies that can facilitate this process, borrowers will bring themselves that much closer to resolving their debt issues this August and, most importantly, putting themselves on a better course for the months and years that follow.