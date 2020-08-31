COVID-19 vaccine will be made available "on the basis of science and data," FDA commissioner says

As the race continues to manufacture a vaccine in the fight against the coronavirus, Stephen Hahn, the head of the Food and Drug Administration, has made it clear how his agency would handle outside pressure to approve a vaccine before it's ready.

"We will make that decision only on the basis of science and data. We will not make that decision on the basis of politics - that's a promise," Hahn told CBS News.

CBS News asked, "Would that promise go so far as to say that if you are pressured to make that kind of decision that you don't agree with, you would resign?"

"I think all options are on the table with respect," Hahn said. "I hope we won't be in that position, but what I can tell you is we will be making our decision [with] science and data."

RACING TO A CURE: A COVID-19 vaccine will only be made available “on the basis of science and data,” @US_FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn tells @DrLaPook. “We will not make that decision on the basis of politics,” Dr. Hahn said. “That’s a promise.” More tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/Csesji5L60 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) August 31, 2020

Watch more of Hahn's interview tonight on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell" at 6:30 p.m. ET.