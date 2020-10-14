Dozens test positive for COVID-19 after "super-spreader" Sweet 16 party in New York

A Sweet 16 party on Long Island is now considered a super-spreader event as it's being blamed for dozens of positive coronavirus cases. CBS New York reports at least 37 people — 28 students and nine adults — tested positive for COVID-19, and 270 people were instructed to self-quarantine.

"In Suffolk County, we have not seen an event like this before at any time throughout this pandemic. For Suffolk County, this was a super-spreader event. This is the first time that the health department has taken enforcement action against a business," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said.

The venue, the Miller Place Inn, has been slapped with a $10,000 fine for violating COVID restrictions. There were 81 guests indoors at the September 25 party, CBS New York reports. State regulations limit capacity to under 50 people.

The venue was also hit with an additional $2,000 fine for violating Suffolk County's sanitary code.

The Suffolk County health department says it learned of the party in late September when they started seeing positive cases in the Sachem School District.

"The county health department initiated a comprehensive contact tracing investigation, contacting the host of the event to obtain a copy of the guest list, which was provided voluntarily," Bellone said.

Bellone says there is no community spread but "we're not out of the woods yet and we need everyone to remain vigilant."