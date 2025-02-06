Country music star Kenny Chesney announces first book, "Heart Life Music," which delves into his life, music business

Country music icon Kenny Chesney has been selling out stadiums for decades. Now, he's giving fans a new way to connect to his life and his music.

Chesney announced exclusively on "CBS Mornings" that he is in the process of writing his first book, "HEART LIFE MUSIC."

"For the first time, I get to share with my audience and the world a lot of very unique stories of my life in the music business, and I'm thrilled about that," Chesney said.

The book he said will include details and stories of songwriters, artists and producers that have been influences in his life in Nashville.

"It's not every day that you get to meet a lot of your heroes, and I got to not only meet them, I got to collaborate with them. I got to share life stories with them. I got to go on the road with some of them. A lot of those intimate details are in this book."

Chesney added he's never been good about talking about myself.

"I've always felt like I wanted to find commonality with people through music. It's why I write songs. It's why I make records, and it's why I get on stage and work that hard, because I want people to see their life in these songs."

He described the details in his book as "very intimate postcards," saying, "everything that's been a huge part of my life, we were able to dive into in this book. I'm thrilled that I'm able to share some of it."

Las Vegas residency

Beyond his first book, Chesney discussed his upcoming Las Vegas residency, which will be in May and June.

"I'm thrilled that I get to take my audience by the hand and take them to a completely different experience, a very immersive experience," Chesney said.

Kenny Chesney's book will go on sale on Nov. 4.