Nearly 208,000 heated socks sold at Costco are recalled after customers report burns

Nearly 208,000 pairs of heated socks sold at Costco are being recalled after 13 reports of first- and second-degree burns, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

While the socks are designed to keep toes toasty during cold weather, they pose a burn risk when subjected to a combination of heat, friction, moisture and pressure during high-intensity activities, the recall notice said.

Nearly 208,000 pairs of heated socks sold at Costco are being recalled after some customers reported getting first- and second-degree burns. U.S. Consumer Safety Product Commission

The 32 Degrees Heated Socks were sold at Costco stores and online at Costco.com from August 2025 through March 2026, priced from $30 to $46 per pair. The black socks were sold in three sizes — medium, large and extra large — and had the brand 32° HEAT emblazoned on the battery pack casing, battery pack packaging, user manual and exterior retail packaging.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the heated socks and return them to Costco for a full refund," the recall notice states.

Some reviewers on Costco's website said the socks burned their feet. "Used socks 1 time in ski boots at level 2 was ok. 2nd time using socks turned up to level 3. After 2 hrs got a 2nd degree burn on my ball of my left foot," one reviewer wrote.

Customers with questions about the socks can call 32 Degrees at 833-997-2452 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@32degrees.com, or inquire online.

The recalled socks were sold exclusively at Costco, not through the manufacturer's website. As a result, they should be returned to Costco, which is processing the refunds, according to 32 Degrees.