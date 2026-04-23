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Nearly 208,000 heated socks sold at Costco are recalled after customers report burns

By
Aimee Picchi
Associate Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Aimee Picchi is the associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.
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Aimee Picchi

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Nearly 208,000 pairs of heated socks sold at Costco are being recalled after 13 reports of first- and second-degree burns, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

While the socks are designed to keep toes toasty during cold weather, they pose a burn risk when subjected to a combination of heat, friction, moisture and pressure during high-intensity activities, the recall notice said. 

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Nearly 208,000 pairs of heated socks sold at Costco are being recalled after some customers reported getting first- and second-degree burns.  U.S. Consumer Safety Product Commission

The 32 Degrees Heated Socks were sold at Costco stores and online at Costco.com from August 2025 through March 2026, priced from $30 to $46 per pair. The black socks were sold in three sizes — medium, large and extra large — and had the brand 32° HEAT emblazoned on the battery pack casing, battery pack packaging, user manual and exterior retail packaging. 

"Consumers should immediately stop using the heated socks and return them to Costco for a full refund," the recall notice states.

Some reviewers on Costco's website said the socks burned their feet. "Used socks 1 time in ski boots at level 2 was ok. 2nd time using socks turned up to level 3. After 2 hrs got a 2nd degree burn on my ball of my left foot," one reviewer wrote. 

Customers with questions about the socks can call 32 Degrees at 833-997-2452 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@32degrees.com, or inquire online.

The recalled socks were sold exclusively at Costco, not through the manufacturer's website. As a result, they should be returned to Costco, which is processing the refunds, according to 32 Degrees.

Edited by Alain Sherter

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