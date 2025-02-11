Canned tuna sold by major U.S. grocers recalled due to botulism concerns

What to know about recall concerns, U.S food safety

Certain canned tuna products sold by grocers including Costco, Trader Joe's and Walmart are being recalled due to botulism concerns, according to a notice posted Monday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall involves some canned tuna sold in dozens of states and Washington, D.C., under the Genova, Van Camp's, H-E-B and Trader Joe's brand names, stated Tri-Union Seafoods, a subsidiary of Thai Union, a global seafood provider based in Thailand.

"The 'easy open' pull can lid on limited products encountered a manufacturing defect that may compromise the integrity of the seal (especially over time), causing it to leak, or worse, be contaminated with clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning," Tri-Union Seafoods stated in the recall posted Monday by the FDA. A supplier alerted the company to the manufacturing defect, El Segundo, California-based Tri-Union said.

People should not consume the recalled tuna even if it does not look or smell spoiled, and those feeling unwell should seek immediate medical attention, the company and FDA warned. No illnesses related to the recalled fish have been reported, they added.

Those who have recalled tuna should return it to the retailer for a refund, throw it away or contact Tri-Union directly for a retrieval kit and coupon for a replacement product. Consumers can contact Tri-Union Seafoods at support@thaiunionhelp.zendesk.com or 833-374-0171, if they have any questions or to request a replacement product, on Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.

The impacted products were distributed to retail stores as follows, according to the FDA's notice:

H-E-B label in Texas

Trader Joe's label in Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Wisconsin.

Genova 7-ounce at Costco in Florida and Georgia.

Genova 5-ounce at Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and independent retailers in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee and Texas.

Van Camp's label at Walmart and independent retailers in Florida, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The recalled tuna sold at Walmart stores in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington, according to the retailer.

Recalled products can include specific can codes and best-if-used-by dates at the bottom of the cans, and UPC numbers listed in the notice here.

Botulism is a rare but serious illness caused by a toxin that attacks the body's nerves and causes difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis and even death, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Any kind of botulism is a medical emergency, the agency said.

Improperly home-canned, preserved or fermented foods can make the botulinum toxin. Infected people can become seriously ill or even die if they don't get proper medical treatment quickly, the CDC said.