Watch live: White House Coronavirus Task Force members give updates on COVID-19 response

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force, charged with leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, are holding a briefing Monday at 5 p.m. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. is nearing 1 million, and the death toll is nearly 55,000.

Still, several states are beginning to gradually allow shuttered businesses to reopen and loosening restrictions on residents, while governors in others have extended stay-at-home orders into March.

How to watch the Coronavirus Task Force briefing

What: Coronavirus Task Force members hold a press briefing

Date: Monday, April 27

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: White House, Washington, D.C.

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Follow: Live coronavirus updates on CBSNews.com

Governors and President Trump have indicated they are eager to revive the U.S. economy, which was brought to a halt because of the coronavirus crisis. More than 26 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits, and White House adviser Kevin Hassett predicted Sunday the unemployment rate could top 16%.

While some are hopeful for a swift economic rebound, others are less confident. Businessman Barry Diller, chairman of Expedia Group, said on "Face the Nation" on Sunday that there is "no chance" the economy bounces back by the summer, and Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan told "Face the Nation" that his analysts predict it will not be until late 2021 before the economy returns to pre-pandemic levels.

It's unclear whether Mr. Trump will be appearing at Monday's task force briefing. On Friday, he did not take questions from reporters and on Saturday, he said the briefings were "not worth the time and effort."

"What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately. They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News," Mr. Trump tweeted.