From gadgets to high-tech: Here are some safety innovations spurred by coronavirus pandemic

One of the unprecedented effects of the coronavirus pandemic has been a slew of innovation, with people and companies finding inventive ways to uphold public health and safety. CBS News' Charlie D'Agata shares what some of these inventions are, ranging from nifty gadgets to elite technology.

"Immutouch" Vibrating Bracelet

Immutouch wristband

"People touch their face 23 times per hour. It's an unconscious behavior that just happens," Seattle-based inventor Justin Ith said.

The bracelet can be calibrated to sense when someone is reaching for their nose, mouth or eyes to then vibrate when it feels the wearer reaching for their face. The vibration is meant to alert the person to their unconscious action, and reduce the risk of the coronavirus entering the body through vulnerable points.

"Hygienehook"

Hygienehook

Touching a door handle is such a ubiquitous part of life that most could not count how many times they have done it throughout the day. However, with most surfaces now regarded as potential health hazards, door handles pose an unavoidable problem.

British furniture designer Steve Brooks sought to fix the dilemma, with a simple device that looks like the top of a coat hanger that extends to a base designed to be gripped. The hook is then used to push, pull or turn a door handle.

Brooks said his idea was to make the lives of health care workers easier.

"If they change their gloves every time they go to get a cup of coffee, that's a hell of a lot of gloves just to maneuver around the hospital," he said.

Smart Helmet

Abu Dhabi Police scanning temperatures Abu Dhabi police / Security Media

Though smart technology is not a new concept, it is being repurposed to detect possible virus symptoms in public spaces.

Police forces in Dubai have recently deployed a thermal imaging smart helmet, designed to detect people running a high temperature — a common symptom of COVID-19.

Some places in the U.S. are using similar thermal imaging technology in stores, to detect if customers walking in are potentially running a fever.

Other contraptions that are being considered are dividing screens in restaurants, plexiglass cubicles on beaches and mobile barriers for car assembly lines. Watch the video above for more information on this new age of innovation.