Mobile barriers, thermal-imaging helmets: Inventors get creative to keep people safe The race to find solutions during the coronavirus pandemic has led to a new age of innovation. Nifty gadgets like hooks to open doors and keep hands germ-free have popped up to keep people safe during their day-to-day lives. Some places around the world have implemented high-tech inventions, including a thermal-imaging helmet to detect body temperature to help police in Dubai detect a fever -- a possible symptom of COVID-19.