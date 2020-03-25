CBS News March 25, 2020, 1:44 PM

Minnesota doctor's uplifting song covers go viral: "Music goes places that medicine can't go"

Surgeon sings to lift spirits amid pandemic

An orthopedic surgery resident at a Minnesota Mayo clinic is using his unique vocal talents to lift the spirits of patients and tired colleagues. Videos of the aptly-named Dr. Elvis Francois performing with fellow medical staff have gone viral on the internet, providing comfort at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has many stressed and afraid.

"Medicine, I've found, goes only so far, and surgery only goes so far," Francois said to CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers. "But music goes places that medicine can't go. When I can see people from all walks of life taking care of a person to make sure we save that person's life, that's hopeful to me. And so I think as long as I see that, I can't ever lose hope"

When you’re feeling low ——— And there’s no one around.... —— When it looks like its over —— And lifes got you down... ——— Hold on to me brother ———— I’ll be there when you need.... —— Because theres a brighter tomorrow — This I truly believe —————— Everything is gonna be alright — So dry those eyes....it’ll be....alright.... —— —— —— Before he retired the legendary Dr. Franklin Sim once told me....”As a surgeon, it is your responsibility to bear the burden of worry with your patients.....” —— As health care providers we often meet people at their greatest time of need....Sometimes the best medicine you could ever give someone is the simple reminder that everything will be alright... —— Much love to my brother Dr. Robinson @w_a_robinson on the keys... —— #tbt To the first time I really understood that Music is Medicine.... —— Cover of the song Alright @mikeyung —— —— —— #musicismedicine #itllbealright #keepclimbing #keepfighting #orthopedicsurgery #medicalstudent #residentlife #nurse #physicaltherapy #healthcare

Francois' social media videos have gained thousands of views, and he hopes the power of music will help the world come together while the pandemic has people feeling isolated. 

He said that "the only way we get through this" is if everyone on Earth says "we are here together as one."

The doctor's impressive repertoire includes uplifting songs from Nina Simone's "Feeling Good" to John Lennon's "Imagine," which he sampled for "CBS This Morning" viewers while Duthiers accompanied him on the guitar during a video call between the two.

"There's a lot of anxiety, there's a lot of fear. And you know for me, whenever I have those moments in my personal life, music has always been something that I've found I've been able to gravitate towards and sort of bring things to ease," Francois said. 

