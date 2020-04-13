Trump retweets "FireFauci" hashtag after top scientist appears to contradict him

The government's top infectious disease expert may be under pressure for appearing to contradict President Trump. Over the weekend, Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested lives could have been saved if the president had acted sooner on warnings about the coronavirus pandemic.

CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid said Dr. Fauci was still the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH on Monday morning, but the White House declined to respond to a CBS News inquiry about whether the president had lost confidence in the top doctor.

It started when The New York Times reported that the president was warned about a pandemic at the end of January, and that top officials wanted to implement social distancing in February.

Fauci seemed to corroborate that on Sunday when he said lives could have been saved if the U.S. had promoted social distancing in February.

"I mean, obviously, if we had – right from the very beginning – shut everything down, it may have been a little bit different," Fauci told CNN. "But there was a lot of pushback about shutting things down back then."

On Twitter late Sunday night, the president pushed back against The New York Times story as "fake news," and re-tweeted a tweet that included the hashtag #FireFauci.

That same tweet included a reference to a February 29th press conference where Fauci claimed the U.S. was overall at low risk – even though Fauci also said the situation was changing.

Looking ahead to re-opening the country for business, Fauci cautioned that there would not be a one-size-fits-all approach, but said the government would assess different areas at the end of the month and determine whether it could start to ease restrictions in some ways.