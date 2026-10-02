N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James appointed as special prosecutor in Cornell University alleged rape case

New York Attorney General Letitia James will serve as special prosecutor in the Cornell University alleged rape case.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order for the appointment Thursday.

"Newly released information continues to raise serious questions about the investigation conducted by the Cornell Police Department and the decision by the Tompkins County District Attorney not to prosecute an alleged sexual assault on Cornell University's campus in October 2024," Hochul said in a statement, in part. "This has, in turn, undercut my faith, and the public's faith, in the District Attorney's ability to effectively investigate and prosecute the case at this time."

Hochul says James will investigate the case and "if warranted, prosecute any offenses arising from that investigation and present evidence to a grand jury."

The governor says the attorney general's appointment will ensure the case is investigated without conflict or bias.

"Every New Yorker deserves to know that when they report a crime, it will be investigated fully and fairly. The Governor has entrusted my office with this investigation, and we do not take that responsibility lightly," James said in a statement. "As our state's Chief Law Enforcement Officer, I stand ready to lead a process New Yorkers can trust, guided by the facts and the law."

"Cornell supports Governor Hochul's decision to assign this case to the New York Attorney General's Office," a spokesperson for the university said.

CBS News New York has reached out to the Tompkins County DA for comment and has not yet heard back.

A former Cornell student alleges she was drugged and raped by multiple men at the university's Chi Phi fraternity house in October of 2024. The student's lawyer says after an internal investigation, two of the accused frat members were expelled and others received lesser sanctions, including suspensions, workshops or essays.

The university said the sanctions included expulsions and suspensions.

"None of the individuals charged were offered the opportunity to write essays as a sole consequence of their involvement," part of a statement read.

The Tompkins County DA's office said at the time, "there was insufficient evidence to support criminal charges."

The student has now filed a lawsuit against the university and seven men, claiming they failed to protect her and prevent the alleged assault. CBS News New York reached out to all of the accused and has heard back from attorneys for two, who deny the allegations. A lawyer for a third man has publicly denied another client's wrongdoing.

The DA's office then announced they were reopening the case.

Hochul called for outside counsel to review Cornell's response to the allegations and said the university agreed to the investigation.