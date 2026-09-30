Cornell University agrees to independent investigation into alleged rape case, Gov. Kathy Hochul says

Cornell University has agreed to hire outside counsel to conduct an independent investigation into the 2024 alleged gang rape case, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday.

In a social media post, Hochul said she called for the investigation, and the university's president agreed. Hochul said she expected the university to make the announcement soon.

Hochul also said she's directed her team to "look at what more we can do to strengthen protections for survivors."

"While we have some of the toughest laws on sexual assault on college campuses right here in New York, I think we can do better," she said.

A former Cornell student is suing the university and seven Chi Phi fraternity members, alleging she was drugged and raped by multiple men at a fraternity house in October 2024.

According to the lawsuit, an investigation by the university resulted in two of the accused students being expelled, while others faced lesser sanctions like suspensions and essays, and no arrests.

The lawsuit accuses Cornell and the other defendants of failing to protect the alleged victim and prevent the alleged assault.

The Tompkins County District Attorney's office previously said a thorough review of the police investigation was conducted and there was "insufficient evidence to support criminal charges," but after the lawsuit was filed, the DA announced the investigation would be reopened.

District Attorney Matthew Van Houten said the decision not to bring charges was based on a six-page statement signed by the alleged victim, but when presented with the contents of a transcript of Jane Doe's interview with campus police obtained exclusively by CBS News New York, Van Houten said that information had not been provided to him.

"I'm going to follow up on this because this is news to me," Van Houten told CBS News New York on Tuesday.

Cornell University said its police department provided the results of the school's investigation to the DA.