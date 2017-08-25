Cops: Newborn found in search for pregnant woman Savanna Greywind is likely her child

FARGO, N.D. -- Police say the newborn found in a Fargo apartment Thursday is likely the child of a 22-year-old woman who was eight months pregnant when she vanished nearly a week ago. Savanna Greywind, who lives nearby the apartment and was last seen helping a neighbor there Saturday, remains missing.

Fargo Police Chief David Todd released a statement early Friday saying 32-year-old William Henry Hoehn and a 38-year-old Brooke Lynn Crews, who live in the apartment, have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Crews told police that Greywind had visited her apartment Saturday to help her with a sewing project, and then left, Todd said.

But Greywind's mother told local media she doesn't believe her daughter left on her own. Norberta LaFontaine-Greywind told the Duluth News-Tribune her daughter left behind her car and her wallet. She said Savanna had ordered a pizza before going upstairs to help her neighbor, but never returned to eat it.

"I immediately knew something was wrong because her car is here," her mother told the paper. "She's eight months pregnant. Her feet were swollen, so she wouldn't have taken up walking like that. There was pizza here that she hadn't eaten. She would not just leave that lady's apartment and go somewhere."

After Greywind was reported missing, Todd said, officers searched Crews' apartment three times, and didn't turn up anything. Police were also conducting an extensive search of the Fargo area using K9's, boats and aircrafts, to no avail.

Police developed "further information" that led them back to the apartment of Crews and Hoehn, Todd said in a statement released on Facebook, and his department's investigations unit executed a search warrant there around 2 p.m. Thursday. That's when they found the child.

"Brooke Crews was home during the execution of the search warrant. A newborn infant was also present in the apartment," Todd said in the statement. "The infant was alive and was immediately taken to a medical facility. Our investigation thus far indicates the probability that this is Savanna Greywind's child."

Hoehn and Crews were detained and brought to a police station to be interviewed by detectives. They were later charged with felony conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Hoehn has a criminal history and pleaded guilty in 2012 to fracturing his infant son's skull, the Duluth News-Tribune reports.

The child survived and was not expected to have long-term health consequences. A court reportedly issued a no-contact order barring Hoehn from seeing the child.

Todd says the search for Greywind continues.

"I thank our officers, detectives and supervisors for their professionalism and the incredible effort they've put into this investigation thus far and for the many hours and days ahead as we continue our search for Savanna Marie Greywind," Todd said.

The Duluth News-Tribune reports the father of the child is Ashton Matheny, Greywind's boyfriend of six years. Matheny told the paper he has not been able to see the infant, but said he was told the child is healthy and medical personnel are conducting more tests.

He said he last heard from Greywind when she sent him a text around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The couple had been preparing to move into an apartment together, Matheny told the paper. He said they were expecting a girl and had already picked out a name – Haisley Jo.

"All I'm thinking about is where she's at," Matheny told the paper. "She's at priority number one. She's always been number one."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call call the Fargo Police Department at 701-235-4493, text a tip to 701-730-8888 or call the Fargo Police Tip Line at 701-241-5777.