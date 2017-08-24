Newborn found near where pregnant woman disappeared, police say

FARGO, N.D. -- A newborn infant was found in a Fargo, North Dakota, apartment building where a missing pregnant woman was last seen.

Meanwhile, CBS affiliate KXJB-TV in North Dakota reports that two people were taken into custody.

Chief Dave Todd says police don't know yet whether the infant is the child of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind, who was last seen at her apartment Saturday afternoon.

Greywind is reportedly eight months pregnant.

In a videotaped statement, Todd gave no details about the two people being questioned, and said police had no new information about Greywind's whereabouts.

Fargo Police Department

Todd didn't say where the infant was found, only that the child was found as officers carried out a search warrant in "the suspect residence." He didn't immediately respond to messages.

KFGO radio reported police carried an infant from Greywind's apartment building Thursday. The building was surrounded by police tape.

KXJB-TV writes writes that residents are being asked to stay behind crime scene tape.

The Greywind family is offering a $7,000 reward for information that leads to solving the case.

Fargo police said in a statement released on Facebook Thursday that investigators have spoken to Grewywind's family, boyfriend, neighbors, employer, and "anyone the family has mentioned as a friend." The department said they attempted to ping her cellphone and have conducted two K9 searches, but haven't turned up anything.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call call the Fargo Police Department at 701-235-4493, text a tip to 701-730-8888 or call the Fargo Police Tip Line at 701-241-5777.