Commentary: "Face the Nation" reflects on 65 years on the air

65 years ago, the very first guest on face the nation was senator Joe McCarthy. A politician who rose to prominence on the audacious claim that communists had infiltrated the U.S. State Department. The public hearings and blacklisting that followed are looked back on as a dark period in American history.

It serves as a good reminder that it is not entirely new to have this anger, vitriol and divisiveness in our country's politics. And looking back at the world leaders who have appeared on this program through the years, I'm also reminded that upheaval and change are constant even if they're disorienting.

These days you've never had so many options to quickly receive information or disinformation. Talk is cheap, and you can get an opinion just about anywhere.

"Face the Nation" has had to always be a place for context, for listening to each other - which we all need to do a bit more of in our current climate - and for perspective.

That's what our team here at "Face the Nation" will continue to try to do each Sunday. And at 65 years old, we're in our prime.

