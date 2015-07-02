Coming Up Sunday: Iran talks near endgame, 2016 candidates hit the 4th of July campaign trail

(CBS News) -- It's a holiday weekend in the United States, but news from overseas has dominated the headlines.

A nuclear deal between Iran and the major world powers could be finalized next week, and senior officials, including Secretary of State John Kerry, are currently in Vienna for the final stages of negotiations. CBS News State Department Correspondent Margaret Brennan will join us from Vienna with the latest.

And if a nuclear deal with Iran is locked down, lawmakers in Congress will get a chance to weigh in. Would they block a deal? We'll talk to Senator Bob Corker (R-Tennessee), who chairs the Foreign Relations Committee and has led the fight to give Congress a say in the process.

The nuclear talks with Iran weren't the only foreign news to shake up Washington this week. President Obama announced his intention to open a U.S. embassy in Cuba, paving the way for improved relations between the historically distant nations. We'll have Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota)on the show to discuss this groundbreaking development, as well as her efforts to lift the trade embargo there.

We'll also be joined by Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum to get his take on the week's news, including his views on the Supreme Court ruling on same-sex marriage. The former Pennsylvania senator is making his second bid for the White House, but the GOP field is much more crowded this time.

On a lighter note - the U.S. Women's Soccer team will play in the Women's World Cup final. Can they hold onto their winning streak and beat Japan? CBS News Correspondent Jericka Duncan will have the latest from Montreal, Canada, hours before the big game Sunday night.

As always we'll have our panel to comment on the week's headlines. On Sunday, we'll sit down with the The Atlantic's Molly Ball, Politico's Mike Allen, The New York Times' Peter Baker, and talk-show host Fernando Espueles.

